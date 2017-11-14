Editorial: Making Albany more pedestrian friendly with sidewalks

Just over a year ago, an Albany child was killed, and several others hurt, when they were struck by a car on North Mock Road, as they walked to Turner Elementary.

Albany and the Dougherty County School System said they were going to make improvements to school zone crossings and sidewalks to protect children.

There have been small improvements in the Turner school zone, but more sidewalks are needed.

The city said that buying the property rights to build those sidewalks has hit some snags.

There are still dozens of children walking on busy East Broad Avenue, where there are no sidewalks.

We encourage the city and the school board to continue this project, with all due haste.

We don't need another child to be killed on the way to get an education.

