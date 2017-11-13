Hall impresses with 17 and 12, ATC falls to No. 13 TCC at home

The Albany Tech men's basketball team (2-2) put up a good fight, but dropped it's second straight game Monday night to No. 13 Tallahassee Community College (3-0).
The Titans got off to a fast start at home in HPER Gym opening with a 12-4 run.
Dillan Hall a key cog early. He finished the game with a 17 points 12 rebounds and three blocks.
The Freshman forward led the team in each of those three categories.
The Eagles outscored the Titans 33-16 to close the first half, and would hold the 9-point lead to stay undefeated.
Albany Tech will look to snap its 2-game skid on the road against Chattahoochee Valley in Phoenix City, Alabama Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.