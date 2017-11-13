Hall impresses with 17 and 12, ATC falls to No. 13 TCC at home

The Albany Tech men's basketball team (2-2) put up a good fight, but dropped it's second straight game Monday night to No. 13 Tallahassee Community College (3-0).

The Titans got off to a fast start at home in HPER Gym opening with a 12-4 run.

Dillan Hall a key cog early. He finished the game with a 17 points 12 rebounds and three blocks.

The Freshman forward led the team in each of those three categories.

The Eagles outscored the Titans 33-16 to close the first half, and would hold the 9-point lead to stay undefeated.

Albany Tech will look to snap its 2-game skid on the road against Chattahoochee Valley in Phoenix City, Alabama Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

