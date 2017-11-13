City leaders to work on problematic railroad crossings

Mayor Pro-Tem Roger Marietta announced crews will start working on three problematic railroad crossings this week. (Source: WALB)

An Albany city commissioner said some railroad crossings in town are in dire need of improvements and is becoming a big issue for drivers.

The railroad crossings on South Westover Boulevard, South Lockett Station, and Mock Road will be repaired.

Marietta said the city will use the special purpose local option sales tax money to pay for the project.

Having heard several drivers complaints, Marietta explained the railroad repair will make the roads safer.

"The city is providing the money for the concrete panels and the asphalt and whatever it takes to do the crossing and make it a smooth gliding experience for motorists and thousands of people go over these railroad crossings," explained Marietta.

Marietta hopes all three railroad crossings will be fixed in a year or two.

