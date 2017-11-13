'Compassion Games' has Lee Co. students doing major acts of kindness

Students at LCPS are doing random acts of kindness. (Source: Lee Co. Primary School Facebook.)

A competition is underway among the students at Lee County Primary School to see which class can do as many acts of kindness as possible.

The school has introduced the Compassion Games, where students and classes get points for doing acts of kindness.

Students have been really stepping up by donating to food banks, delivering breakfast for first responders, buying classmates ice cream and much more.

School leaders hope the competition shows children how important it is to have a foundation of treating others well and hope that it will stay with them throughout their life.

"At such a young age, it's important because it spreads. It has to start early and it has already spread from school to home to the community," explained Counselor Haley West.

The class with the most compassion points will win a Christmas party and the teacher will win a spa day.

