Former Moody Airman loses child abuse sentencing appeal

Military court records said a former Moody air force base airman lost his sentencing appeal for child sexual abuse charges, according to The Valdosta Daily Times.

Staff Sergeant Troy Ecklund pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse and child pornography charges in May of 2016.

MORE: Child porn leads to Airman's court-martial

A military judge sentenced him to a dishonorable discharge and confinement for 14 years.

Police arrested Ecklund in August 2015 after the FBI contacted the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office about a video showing a child the office was able to identify.

According to The Valdosta Daily Times, investigators recovered so much data that they were still working their way through it more than six months later.

