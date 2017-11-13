Former Moody Airman loses child abuse sentencing appeal - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Former Moody Airman loses child abuse sentencing appeal

By WALB News Team
Connect
(Lowndes Co, Sheriff) (Lowndes Co, Sheriff)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Military court records said a former Moody air force base airman lost his sentencing appeal for child sexual abuse charges, according to The Valdosta Daily Times.

Staff Sergeant Troy Ecklund pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse and child pornography charges in May of 2016.

MORE: Child porn leads to Airman's court-martial

A military judge sentenced him to a dishonorable discharge and confinement for 14 years.

Police arrested Ecklund in August 2015 after the FBI contacted the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office about a video showing a child the office was able to identify.

According to The Valdosta Daily Times, investigators recovered so much data that they were still working their way through it more than six months later. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • South GA Airman completes basic

    South GA Airman completes basic

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 11:37 AM EST2017-11-14 16:37:18 GMT
    Kimberly Wenzel (Source: USAF)Kimberly Wenzel (Source: USAF)

    U.S. Air Force Airman Kimberly R. Wenzel graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

    More >>

    U.S. Air Force Airman Kimberly R. Wenzel graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

    More >>

  • Reward offered for man who police say shot at Cordele cop

    Reward offered for man who police say shot at Cordele cop

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 8:38 AM EST2017-11-14 13:38:02 GMT
    Quotavious 'Tip' Cochran (Source: CPD)Quotavious 'Tip' Cochran (Source: CPD)

    The  'Safe Cop Program' has posted a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man Cordele Police say shot at one of its officers early Monday morning.

    More >>

    The  'Safe Cop Program' has posted a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man Cordele Police say shot at one of its officers early Monday morning.

    More >>

  • Van burns on country road

    Van burns on country road

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 10:22 AM EST2017-11-14 15:22:52 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    A Mediacom service van was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning on a Crisp County roadside. 

    More >>

    A Mediacom service van was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning on a Crisp County roadside. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly