Albany police warn about prize winning scam calls

Albany police say 'it's that time of year' and are warning residents about scam calls that people have received.

Police said the caller is trying to convince people that they have won $7,000, but need to go to Walmart to purchase a money order before they can receive their winnings.

Officers said one caller told them he received calls from 1-876-331-6226 and 1-876-488-6522.

Police said it is a scam, and urge people not to fall for it and to just hang up the phone.

