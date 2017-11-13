APD releases person of interest in Albany bank robbery after interview

Whitlock, right, was picked up Monday. Police are still searching for Hampton, left. (Source: Dougherty Sheriff and APD)

Albany located a person of interest they wanted to question after an Albany bank was robbed last week.

Kamilya Renae Whitlock, 20, was picked up at the Goodwill Career Center on North Slappey around 6 p.m. Monday.

Police said Whitlock was filling out an application when employees recognized her, they called APD.

Around 9 p.m., Albany police said they released Whitlock after she was interviewed.

No charges have been filed in the case at this time.

Shataz Jawain Hampton, 24, is still wanted for questioning in this case. He is also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

He is 5’6 and weighs about 130 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his arms, hands and his chest. His last known address is located in the 2800 block of Elton Street.

This case is still under investigation, if you can help, you are asked to call Albany CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS, 911 or the FBI at (770) 216-3000.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!