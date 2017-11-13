Agreement reached pending approval for Dougherty morgue expansion

There has been an agreement reached that provides more morgue space to the Dougherty County Coroner's office, a move the coroner said is necessary to deal with additional strain caused by opioid deaths and homicides.

Right now, the county shares space at the Phoebe Main morgue and coroner Michael Fowler wants to expand to Phoebe North.

Instead of paying rent to the not-for-profit hospital, the county will cover their utilities.

"Now we revised the agreement (with Phoebe) which we are just paying for the utilities, which is roughly $165 a month," said Richard Crowdis, Dougherty County's Administrator.

The deal is not complete.

County commissioners have to approve it, and are expected to do so at next Monday's regular meeting.

If approved, the contract starts December 1.

