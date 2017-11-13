$35 bus rides for Tift County's playoff game for sale

Transportation to the Tift County football 2nd round game at Hillgrove this Friday is being offered for $35.

Over 25 seats have already been sold for the bus trip to the Atlanta area.

A win for the 2-seeded Blue Devils and they'd reach the quarterfinals for the first time in over a decade.

Tift County Athletic Hall-of-Fame enshrinee, and a member of the 1983 state championship team Darrien Teals is organizing the efforts to ensure the coaches and athletes get the support they need.

"(We're providing seats) for those people who don't have transportation," said Teals. For the elderly, the seniors who don't want to drive in the Atlanta traffic and for the students."

Seats are purchasable by anyone in the community, and it doesn't cover the ticket price.

The buses will depart from the Tifton Mall parking lot at 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Call 229-326-6018 to find out how to purchase and reserve a seat on a bus.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!