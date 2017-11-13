GA Department of Corrections to host job fairs in SWGA

The Georgia Department of Corrections is holding a couple of hiring events at South Georgia colleges over the next several days.

The first one will be Tuesday at Albany Technical College from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The DOC is looking to hire correctional officers for Macon, Autry, Calhoun and Lee state prisons.

The second event will be at Bainbridge State College on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For the second event, the DOC is looking for officers for the Calhoun, Autry and Valdosta state prisons.

The DOC recommends applicants bring the following items to the event:

A drivers license

A Social Security card

A birth certificate

A high school diploma

SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores

If POST certified, a copy of you POST profile

All applicants are recommended to apply for the positions prior to the job fair, but blank applications will be provided on site. You can apply ahead of time on the GDC Jobs website.

