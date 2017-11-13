Albany Newk's announces opening date

One of the largest Newk's Eatery restaurants is set to open in just a few weeks. (Source: WALB)

One of the largest Newk's Eatery restaurants is set to open in just a few weeks.

A Facebook page that was set up for the Albany location said the restaurant will open three weeks from Monday.

Construction crews have been doing renovations at the space in the Shoppes at Westover on North Westover Boulevard since the summer.

Co-owner Umang Patel said that the 5,000 square foot building will be one of the largest franchise locations in the country.

The restaurant primarily serves fresh soups, sandwiches and salads.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reset.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!