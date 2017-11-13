4 suspects plead guilty in 2013 murder case

Four men have entered guilty pleas for their connection to a 2013 murder and robbery.

Jamey Spurlock was shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery in December of 2013.

Four defendants entered guilty pleas and have all been sentenced:

Kovarious Price, 24, pled guilty to robbery and aggravated assault. Sentenced 25 years in prison.

Demetrice Price Jr., 26, pled guilty to Robbery and Aggravated assault. Sentenced 25 years in prison.

Anthony Jackson, 26, pled guilty to Robbery and Aggravated assault. Sentenced to 25 years with first 15 years in prison.

Fredrico Kennedy, 20, was a juvenile at the time but was charged as an adult. Pled guilty to Armed Robbery. Sentenced to 20 years and 7 years to serve in prison without parole.

Demonta Price was found guilty on all charges he faced in February. He was sentenced to life in prison plus five years in October.

Prosecutors say brothers Kovarious and Demetrius Price were both wearing court-ordered electronic monitors on their ankles when they robbed and shot Spurlock.

His family filed suit in 2015, demanding to see the exact facts of when and to who the company reported the house arrest violation.

