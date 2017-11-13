Athens-bound Goodwin becomes first Worth Co. D1 signee

For the first time in program history, a worth county baseball player signed to a Division 1 college.

A one-of-a-kind accomplishment for a one-of-a-kind talent.

6 foot 6 pitcher Hunter Goodwin signed on to play for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Sylvester product has played all over the diamond for the Rams, but is best on the mound.

The righty went (8-1) in his junior campaign posting an ERA of 1.6.

He also batted .400 from the plate.

Goodwin will look to top those numbers in his senior season before heading to his dream school up in Athens.

"I've always wanted to Georgia," said Goodwin at his signing in the Worth County cafeteria. "Georgia's been my dream school. It was the best offer I got and I've always wanted to go there."

His head coach Will Smith knows first-hand what a great talent Athens will receive.

"What a great accomplishment for Worth County High school and for Hunter," said Smith. "6 foot 6, 220 pounds on the mound and he throws it in the low 90s. He's pretty special."

