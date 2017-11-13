WATCH: FL man takes off in the middle of Crisp Co. traffic stop

A man from Florida took off in the middle of a traffic stop in Crisp County (Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

Dash cam video from the Crisp County Sheriff's Office shows a man taking off in the middle of a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff's office Facebook page, Lieutenant Ben Sumner stopped Randolph Tilton, 21, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, for speeding on Saturday around 2 p.m. on Georgia State Route 401 in Crisp County.

The post said that when the Sumner discovered Tilton's license was suspended, he asked the man to step to the rear of the vehicle.

Sumner then told Tilton his charges and the post continues to say that he Tilton became very upset.

When Sumner tried to put Tilton under arrest, he broke away and drove off.

The sheriff's office said Tilton drove into a concrete divider while getting off of 401 at Exit 101 and ran away.

The post said Tilton was eventually found hiding behind an air conditioning unit at a local business.

According to the sheriff's office, Tilton was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital. Once Tilton was cleared, he was taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.

The Facebook post says Tilton has been charged with one count of obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, one count fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, one count of speeding in excess of maximum limits, one count driving while license suspended, one count possession of open alcohol container, and numerous other traffic charges.

You can see the full Facebook post on the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!