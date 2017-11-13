WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/13/17): Another win from the Cougar Den

If you stay in the Cougar Den long enough, you'll more than likely catch a jaw dropping Crisp County highlight.

That's what Jammie Robinson provided in Friday night's 56-7 first round win over Appling County.

The junior running back broke through a hoard of tacklers, stumbled but somehow kept his balance, then scampered pass the pylon for a 40-yard touchdown run.

This is the second straight year Crisp County's workhorse was voted as the top highlight.

Robinson and the Cougars return to the Cougar Den Friday night for the Class-AAA 2nd round when they host Pike County.

