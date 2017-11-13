ADDU: Residents should expect more drug arrests this holiday season

ADDU have siezed more than $1.4 million in illegal drugs this year.

Dougherty County residents can expect the number of illegal drug arrests to spike this holiday season.

The commander of the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit said it's a statistical trend that's seen year-after-year.

And, the reason he offered for the annual up-tick is a very practical one.

"Drug dealers have to stay in business to buy presents and buy gifts, as well. So, around this time, they know people have money and they prey on individuals that have money to further their operations," said Major Prurince Dice.

Dice said this year, the drug unit has seized illegal drugs valued at more than $1.4 million with 334 total arrests in Dougherty County.

