Calhoun Co.'s Rashun Williams the first D1 signee since 1991

Another top South Georgia basketball player is off the boards.

Calhoun County's Rashun Williams signed to attend the University of South Florida Monday afternoon.

Williams was sold on the Bulls once he visited, and didn't need to waste any more time with the recruitment process.

"The recruiting process is long and draining," Williams told WALB. "Once I took that visit, I knew it's where I wanted to be."

The 6 foot 7 senior guard became the first Division I signee from Edison since Rodney Dent chose Kentucky in 1991.

Williams credits the coaching staff and his teammates for his ascension.

"It's a testament to how hard we work around here," said Williams. "We're trying to get back in the spotlight."

Now the focus for he and Cougars is returning to the state title game, but this time coming home with the trophy.

