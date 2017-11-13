Moultrie crews put up lights for annual Thanksgiving event

Tens of thousands of lights are now being put up, creating a canopy around the downtown square for the city's annual Lights! Lights! Thanksgiving Night! event. (Source: WALB)

Folks in Moultrie are preparing for their biggest Thanksgiving event of the year.

Each year city staff said thousands of people show up for the event.

This event they said brings in a boost to the local economy.

"Events that we have on Thanksgiving night and other events in the downtown area are not only important to the downtown area but the community as a whole we bring in a lot of people to the community that don't live here," said Amy Johnson, City of Moultrie.

Most shops open at 4 p.m. and Santa arrives at 6 p.m. to help light the canopy.

