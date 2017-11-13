Thomasville High students organize PBIS color run

The run is sponsored by the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports club. (Source: WALB)

A group of Thomasville High School students is putting on the school's first ever color run in hopes of building student relationships within the community.

The run is sponsored by the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Club.

If you want to join in on the fun, the color run will be held on Saturday, November 18, starting at 9 a.m.

Students hope that the run will help create awareness for healthy, positive living and raise funds for the program at the schools.

"PBIS has made a difference in how I think of school and has made a difference in our school because we actually get help," said senior Ronald Mickens.

"For our community and Thomasville High School, it brings everyone and THS together as one," said senior Jared Robinson.

Organizers said participants can sign up ahead of time or on site.

The 'My School Color Run' is an untimed fun run/walk featuring a 5k.

Throughout the course participants will experience color splash zones where they'll be doused in color and end with a final color toss celebration.

Check-in will start at 9:00 a.m. and the race will start at 10:00 a.m.

Registration includes a race bib, color packet, and t-shirt.

You can pick up your items at the registration table the day of the event.

Paper registration forms are available upon request.

