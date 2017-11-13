Crisp Co. man killed after getting hit by train

Officials have identified a man who died after being hit by a train just outside of Cordele. (Source: WALB)

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office said that Oscar Ford Jr., 71, wandered away from his home in the 400 block of East 27th Avenue Friday.

Ford was reported missing to the Cordele Police Department. Officials were told that he suffered from dementia.

At around 3 p.m., the sheriff's office was notified that a train hit a person on the tracks two miles south of Cordele.

Officials said the train went into lockdown mode but was unable to stop in time.

