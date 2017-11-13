Cordele Police ID man wanted for shooting at a cop

A freeze frame from the dashcam shows Cochran aiming a gun at the officer (Source: CPD)

The Cordele Police department hosted a news conference Monday morning, and addressed the facts of a shooting incident that happened before dawn this morning.

Cordele Chief of Police Rob Rodriguez said that Quotavious 'Tip' Cochran, 26, is the suspect wanted in this shooting.

The chief said that around 4:00 this morning Cochran was stopped for a traffic violation, in his dark-colored Nissan Maxima by Cordele Police Officer Brian Lewis, in the 1200 block of South 7th Street.

Police say as Cochran's vehicle stopped, he jumped out of the car, and without being provoked, and fired multiple shots at Officer Lewis, but Lewis was not injured.

"This incident solidifies the dangers of the law enforcement profession," Chief Rodriguez. "However, this was purely a premeditated act of violence against one of my officers, and we will not rest contently until this young man is held accountable for his actions. We are asking that if anyone has seen Mr. Cochran or knows his whereabouts, to contact the Cordele Police Department or their local law enforcement agency immediately."

Lewis did not return fire, but left the scene for his own safety.

Hobby Stripling, co-owner of Carter's Fried Chick on the 1200 block of South 7th Street said he was driving in to work when he saw the crime scene tape.

"I was shocked. I was really shocked that something like that would happen," said Stripling.

But he believes the police have the situation under control.

"For us, to have something like this happen her we're just hoping everybody is O.K. and it's going to work out fine," said Stripling.

Cochran, 5' 9" and 150 pounds, is wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer, and an outstanding parole warrant. If you can help locate him, call 229-276-2921 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

The chief said he did not know if Cochran is considered armed and dangerous.

"It solidifies the dangers of law enforcement profession and that sometimes people take for granted the kind of work that we do," said Chief Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said at any second a police-involved situation can turn from good to bad.

"You can bet we will not rest contently until we have found this individual and he is held accountable for his actions," said Chief Rodriguez.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reset.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!