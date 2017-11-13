Phoebe's vet program continues to gain interest

The hospital has over 100 self-identified veterans working for it. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital said it's continuing to move forward with its veterans program. The hospital said the program is gaining traction and steadily finding new interest partners.

There are two groups in the program: the Veterans Advisory Board and the Military Veterans Group.

The Veterans Advisory Board helps the hospital's leadership team recruit veterans and assist them with the transition from the military to the civilian world.

The Military Veterans Group provides network and service opportunities for veterans.

Gabriel Lord is Phoebe's Learning and Development Manager. He said a number of healthcare partners have joined to help with the program as well as others in the community, like the Military Affairs Committee at the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.

The hospital said it has more than 140 self-identified veterans working for it.

"It's really a natural fit for many veterans to come in here and be a part of an organization that continues to serve the community the way that Phoebe does," said Lord.

Part of the program includes organizing military events. In May, the hospital displayed its first POW/MIA Table in honor of Memorial Day. Last week, it honored veterans with its first-ever flag raising ceremony.

Lord said the hospital will continue to organize more events, like honoring the different military branches on their birthdays.

