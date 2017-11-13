Shots fired during Cordele traffic stop

Officials have identified a man who died after being hit by a train just outside of Cordele.More >>
Officials have identified a man who died after being hit by a train just outside of Cordele.More >>
Two staff members at an Albany nursing home and rehab facility are under investigation for possible elderly abuse.More >>
Two staff members at an Albany nursing home and rehab facility are under investigation for possible elderly abuse.More >>
The hospital said the program is gaining traction and steadily finding new interest partners.More >>
The hospital said the program is gaining traction and steadily finding new interest partners.More >>
Albany Technical College is hoping to get more truck drivers trained and ready to hit the road, as the country faces a national shortage.More >>
Albany Technical College is hoping to get more truck drivers trained and ready to hit the road, as the country faces a national shortage.More >>
Albany Technical College is increasing enrollment opportunities in its industrial operations program to meet the growing demand local industries have for workers.More >>
Albany Technical College is increasing enrollment opportunities in its industrial operations program to meet the growing demand local industries have for workers.More >>