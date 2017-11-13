Shots fired during Cordele traffic stop

Police in Cordele are searching for a gunman who opened fire on an officer.

It happened around 4 a.m. Monday during a traffic stop on 7th Street.

Officials said a man got out of the car and began shooting at the officer.

The officer wasn't struck and the gunman took off running.

Police have a perimeter set up.

WALB News 10 has a crew headed to the scene and we will bring you any updates as they come in.

