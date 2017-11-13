Albany Tech to train more truck drivers amid national shortage

More seats will be available in the program (Source: WALB)

Albany Technical College is hoping to get more truck drivers trained and ready to hit the road as the country faces a national shortage.

The American Trucking Association projects 50,000 more drivers will be needed by the end of the year, an all-time high.

Albany Tech is trying to fill that need for qualified drivers by expanding its commercial truck driving program by a third, beginning in January. The college is adding another section to each semester, which will increase the number of seats in the program from 150 to 225.

The program is eight weeks. Students get classroom instruction and hands-on experience behind the wheel.

Dean of Academic Affairs Emmett Griswold said the demand for drivers is so high that graduates tend to have no problem finding a job.

"Our placement rate averages around in the 90s, 90 percent of placement. We have employers calling about 6th or 7th week before graduation looking for our graduates who are going to be graduating soon," said Griswold.

This program, along with the college's industrial operations program, are both part of Governor Nathan Deal's HOPE Career Grant.

It provides additional financial aid for students enrolled in the program.

Those interested in enrolling can visit the Albany Tech website.

