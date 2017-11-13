ATC expands industrial operations program

Graduates go on to work for local industries like P&G, Miller Coors and MCLB (Source: WALB)

Albany Technical College is increasing enrollment opportunities in its industrial operations program to meet the growing demand local industries have for workers.

The college is adding an additional section each semester beginning in January, which will increase the number of seats in the program from 240 to 260 each year.

The goal is to provide a bigger pool of candidates qualified to work at area industries like P&G, MillerCoors, and MCLB. The college launched the program in 2015 in partnership with the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission.

College officials said by expanding the program, they're not only helping to build the Albany-Dougherty economy, but they're also giving students an edge when it comes time for them to enter the workforce.

"If we can provide a well-paying job that offers benefits to someone and provide them a way to get them into that area that they want to be, then its a win-win on both sides," said Matt Trice, vice president for the Center for Business Solutions.

Nearly 30 students have completed the program so far, and are working for 17 different companies in the region.

Students who complete the program can also take pathways in other diploma and associate degree programs.

For more information on how to enroll, visit the Albany Tech website or call (229) 430-3563.

