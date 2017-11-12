Folks remember Georgia's first female sheriff's deputy

Family and friends gathered to celebrate and remember a South Georgia woman who made an impact on law enforcement.

Sunday afternoon, loved ones laid Betty Jean Gaines, 87, to rest in Moultrie.

Gaines' family said she was the first female sheriff's deputy in the entire state of Georgia.

She served for eight years with Colquitt County Sheriff's office from 1953 to 1960.

Jean Oliver, her daughter, said she was perseverant and determined, just a couple characteristics that impacted Oliver.

"I learned that if you tried to do something one way you just had to stay with it to make it work because failure was never an option," said Oliver.

Gaines' daughter said she believes her mother paved the way for other women to follow in her shoes.

"She believed that when life gave you a trial you make it a blessing and a lesson. And that every trial that comes to you is something to make you stronger and that you have to just persevere," said Oliver.

