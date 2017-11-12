Veteran gets new additions to home - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Veteran gets new additions to home

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

One Veteran now has new additions to his home in Albany. 

William Jackson, also known as Chief Rattlesnake, is an 89-year-old Korean War veteran.

Through the help of the Wells Fargo Foundation and Flint River Habitat for Humanity, his home now has new kitchen flooring and a wheelchair ramp.

About 15 volunteers from both organizations spent their time Sunday afternoon to help update Chief Rattlesnake's home.

Vic Sullivan, Wells Fargo Financial Advisor's Branch Manager, said he was honored to help a real hero.

"We're excited for things like this because not only can we help out financially, but we're able to actually bring our team out and actually support the project ourselves with direct involvement. And that's kind of fun," said Sullivan.

The Wells Fargo Foundation and Habitat for Humanity will partner again in 2018 to help another home in need. 

