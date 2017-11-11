Moore signs to play baseball at Georgia College

A South Georgia senior baseball player has decided where he wants to play in college.

Deerfield-Windsor outfielder and pitcher Baylin Moore signed to attend Georgia College Friday.

Moore said several other teammates and some friends are already students there, or planning to be.

He adds that has high expectations for his final season as a Knight, but is ready to move to the next level.

"Its just one of those feelings that only an athlete could explain," Moore said. "Once you visit the campus, you just hit it off with the coaches. That's what I did. It fit me as not only an athlete as a baseball player, but as a student."

Moore said he's still deciding what he wants to study in college.

