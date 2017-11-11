Victims identified, search for suspect continues after shooting at ASU

ASU Police respond to the scene in between Residence Halls 1 and 2 (Source: WALB)

The Albany State University Police Department is looking for a man who shot two people on ASU's east campus Saturday night.

The shooter is described as a black man around 5' 6" to 5' 7", wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. ASU Police are also looking for a gray or silver Toyota Celica as a vehicle of interest.

Denise Ward, Special Assistant to the President for Marketing and Strategic Communications at ASU, said ASU Police responded to reports of shots fired near Halls 1 and 2 on the East campus at 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

By 10:44 p.m. the campus was on lockdown until around 12:30 Sunday morning.

Diamond Kalukango was shot in the foot and is being treated at the hospital. Joshua Barnes was grazed with a bullet and has been treated and released.

Kalukango is ASU student who has been identified as a woman.

According to a police report, Barnes told police he and another girl were waiting for Kalukango, his girlfriend, and her friends to go to a party.

When they got to the car, a group of guys walked by. Barnes said the girls asked what they were looking at. Kalukango said they men cursed, saying to get out of their way. That's when Barnes told police one of them started firing shots.

None of the witnesses say they recognized the men.

Kalukango was transported to Grady Hospital because of circulation in her toe.

Terrance Taylor is an ASU student who said he was going out with his friends when he saw the flashing lights. But it wasn't until he got back to campus that he received an email about the campus being on lockdown.

"That is very scary to think about, especially living over here, where it happened. You never know when it could happen again, or what was the actual motive," said Taylor.

ASU Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

If you know anything about this shooting, call ASU Police at 229-430-4711.

We are working to find out more information and will update when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reset.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!