Police: ASU East campus on lockdown due to possible shooting

On Saturday, Southwest Georgians said 'thank you' to those who have served in our armed forces, to honor Veterans Day.More >>
An Albany woman is helping her neighbors stay warm. Glenda Davis hosted her second annual "Long Sleeve Giveaway" this morning.More >>
Volunteers made sure people in Albany stayed warm on this chilly day. Moving Mountains Charity and Albany Rescue Mission partnered up for the fourth annual coat and winter clothes drive.More >>
Dougherty County Police responded to a call of someone shooting at a house and the people inside in the 800 block of Westview Drive Friday.More >>
Tifton's roads are about to become safer for people both walking and driving in town.More >>
