'Brick by brick, we honor'

On Saturday, Southwest Georgians said 'thank you' to those who have served in our armed forces, to honor Veterans Day.

Veterans, family, and friends laid bricks at the 12th annual Tribute to Veterans Ceremony at Georgia Veterans Memorial State Park.

"46 of the young men that I went through with died in Vietnam, and there wasn't but 90 of us," said Zack Wade, United States Marine Corps Reserve Veteran, while accepting his brick to be laid in the monument.

After going through Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, in South Carolina Wade called himself no hero.

"It's an extreme honor to be honored today for all the people that have given their lives, they've given their time, to serve our great country," said Wade.

At 73, this Cordele native chose this year to buy a brick for $60, to have his legacy marked in stone alongside many others who have served.

"There's so much sacrifice that's been done in this country and there's so much disarray right now. That it needs to all come together," said Wade.

Elton "Al" Shauf, emcee and U.S. Army veteran, hopes to create unity for all those who've served, regardless of military branch.

"It's a great opportunity to help others remember folks who are or have been important to them," said Shauf.

Brick by brick family, friends or the individual himself laid each one.

33 new engraved bricks later, the monument expands much more in legacy and heart--something Wade said he will always cherish.

"It is a breath of fresh air to have the honor and the people of the past that have served so greatly and the people right now that are serving. It's truly an honor for this program they have every year," said Wade.

State Park staff and Friends of the Park volunteers formed a joint effort for today's production.

