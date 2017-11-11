Clothes folks have donated so others can be warm this winter (Source: WALB)

An Albany woman is helping her neighbors stay warm.

Glenda Davis hosted her second annual "Long Sleeve Giveaway" Saturday morning.

Through donations, she had more than 20-thousand pieces of clothes and shoes to give for free.

More than 60 people showed up.

"Behind giving out the clothing it's for the community to connect with each other, to get to know each other," said Davis.

Davis said her next event will be her third annual back to school clothes drive she hosts in June.

