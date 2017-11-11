300 people showed up for the fourth annual Coat and Winter clothes drive.

Volunteers made sure people in Albany stayed warm on this chilly day.

Moving Mountains Charity and Albany Rescue Mission partnered up for the fourth annual coat and winter clothes drive.

Martha Palmer Bowden, event organizer, said about 300 people showed up to pick up a free coat and cup of chili.

They had coats in all sizes from babies to adults.

"This is about helping someone that can't do anything else for you. You just doing it because it's the right thing to do. It's the human thing to do. To me, this means the world. Because this is a time to connect," said Palmer Bowden.

Bowden said this is an annual event and they plan to do it again next year outside the Albany Rescue Mission.

