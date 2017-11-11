Police: Dougherty Co. man shoots at officers responding to his house

Dougherty County Police responded to a call of someone shooting at a house and the people inside in the 800 block of Westview Drive Friday.

Police said that when officers arrived on scene, Billy Joe Harrell began shooting at police.

According to police, Harrell then barricaded himself inside his home.

SWAT was called to assist.

DCP officers and SWAT officers tried to negotiate for Harrell to come out.

Police said they took a search warrant for the house, and SWAT went in and took Harrell into custody.

Investigators said there was no evidence of any other people shooting at Harrell's house.

Harrell was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, and police say more charges are pending.

This is a developing story WALB will bring you the latest updates as they come in.

