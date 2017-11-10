Security is high-priority at Southwest Georgia Regional Fair

Southwest Georgia Regional Fair organizers are not taking security lightly.

Officials hired four different security teams to ensure the safety of fair-goers. They are simply not tolerating any type of negative disturbance or scene and want everyone to know that this is a family-friendly event and they want to make sure it stays that way.

The Southwest Georgia Regional Fair has rides, vendors and thousands of people.

To ensure the safety of all those in attendance, they have increased security measures.

DSI Security Services is at the front gate checking for weapons, alcohol, and items in bags.

The "Exchangeites" are walking throughout the park and deputies with the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office are patrolling the grounds.

"Our sheriff's department here, they don't play," said Fair Vice President Ralph Paustian.

Dougherty County Sheriff's Sergeant Jason Carter said that because of the increase in violent crime Albany has experienced recently, his team is alert and on the lookout for criminals.

"We're familiar with these people and we want to make sure we are highly seen. We are out on foot walking around, highly visible. We're trying to handle it quickly to resolve that issue, or if need be, put them out. Or if need be, make an arrest and take them to jail," said Carter.

The sheriff's office and Exchange Club members said families should not be alarmed or avoid the fair. They believe they have the security under control.

