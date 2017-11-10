Grille House owner to host Thanksgiving gala

They will serve a full meal to those in need and will also have free haircuts, live music and activities for them. (Source: WALB)

An Albany business owner wants the homeless to feel like a part of their family with the Thanksgiving holiday approaching.

The Grille House is hosting the 2nd annual Project Feed Albany along with other sponsors, Sonny's BBQ, Carter's Grill, The Lunch Room and more.

Owner of the Grille house Cynthia Walker wants to make the homeless feel welcomed during a time when family is so important.

"I just want them to be happy, at least for this day," said Walker. "To know that they have somewhere to go to, somewhere to go and eat and it doesn't have to be, 'Oh well, I can't have anymore.' You can have all you want."

The Thanksgiving Gala will be held November 19, at The Grille House event center located at 109 West Broad Avenue in Albany.

Walker is currently looking for volunteers to donate their time as well as accepting monetary donations for the project.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Walker at (229) 573-7500.

