More charges expected against Leesburg credit card fraud suspects

More charges are expected to be filed as the investigation continues into a suspected credit card scam operation that was busted in Leesburg on Wednesday.

Leesburg police arrested Daniel Rodriguez, 26, and Sable Stafford, 25, and both were booked into the Lee County jail, charged with multiple counts of forgery financial transaction card fraud.

Police said the two used stolen credit card numbers on fake cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of items from Fred's on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Friday, police said they discovered that Rodriguez and Stafford had pulled the same scam on the October 30 and officials are now preparing more charges.

Leesburg police also believe the two committed more fraud in other cities, and think more charges will be filed by those corresponding agencies.

