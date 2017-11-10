Valdosta school hosts veteran breakfast

A Valdosta school canceled classes Friday in order to fill the hearts and the stomachs of veterans. (Source: WALB)

A Valdosta school canceled classes Friday in order to fill the hearts and the stomachs of veterans.

Students, faculty and staff at Pine Grove Middle School invited veterans and their families to join them for a free breakfast.

Students sang a selection of songs to also show their gratitude.

Pine Grove Middle is just one of many schools that serve students who come from military based homes.

Rescue Group Commander Jason Gingrich said that recognition such as these makes the battles worthwhile.

"First off, it's great to honor our veterans and remember them. We never want to forget the sacrifices they've made, but being here in Valdosta and having such a great community relationship with the military, we also want to recognize what the family and the friends give to the community," said Gingrich.

