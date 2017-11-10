VSU hosts Moody Airmen for special Veterans Day program

Moody Air Force Base Airmen Leadership School honored veterans in a special way this year. (Source: WALB)

The Moody Air Force Base Airmen Leadership School honored veterans in a special way this year.

Airmen performed the "Battle Field Cross" presentation at Valdosta State University, to recognize all fallen soldiers and those still fighting today.

Many veterans gathered in front of the student union to watch the event and emotional family members held photos of their loved ones who once served, or are serving in the military.

WWII veteran Hilton Foster enjoyed the ceremony that honored military servicemen and women.

"I appreciate their service regardless of what division or when it was, even today. It means a lot to us individuals to be recognized," said Foster.

VSU President Richard Carvajal unveiled a ribbon that listed the names of soldiers that served in the military and attended VSU.

He also presented a wreath for those who have fallen.

