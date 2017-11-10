Tifton streets to get restriped with roadwork grant

Tifton's roads are about to become safer for people both walking and driving in town.

The City of Tifton recently received a Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation for restriping.

The grant is for $36,000, and there's a 30 percent match with Special Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST funds, creating a project worth about $70,000.

District 4 Tifton City Councilman Frank Sayles Junior said crews will be restriping about a dozen roads, crosswalks, and streets including 8th Street.

"We have a lot of streets in Tifton that haven't been restriped in a while, and this will help, especially in crosswalks, with safety," said Sayles.

Sayles said that at the next city council meeting, members will vote on which construction company will restripe the streets.

