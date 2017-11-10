Grant helps fund road resurfacing in Tifton

16th Street intersection where the road is expected to be repaved (Source: WALB)

About two dozen Tifton streets will soon get a facelift.

One of those roads will be 16th Street between Tift Avenue and Tyson.

After Thursday night's city council workshop, council members began discussing which streets they want to resurface.

City council members have scored different streets across town on their condition and traffic.

District 4 Tifton City Councilman Frank Sayles Jr. said the Special Local Option Sales Tax funds or SPLOST and the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant through the Department of Transportation will be used to fund the project.

"We have patched this street many times over the years," explained Sayles. "I've heard a lot from residents on this street about the condition. And, of course, the patchwork has only been temporary. So, now we're glad to have this. This is rated one of our worst streets in the city. We're glad to be able to repave this for the citizens."

The total cost of the project is $515,000.

Council members will vote on the final list of roads to be resurfaced at their next meeting in a couple weeks.

