Thomas Co. students honor veterans

Students from Cross Creek elementary spent the morning at Laurel Hill Cemetery cleaning up and placing flags on World War 1 veterans' graves. (Source: WALB)

Students in Thomas County are honoring our nation's heroes ahead of Veterans Day.

Students from Cross Creek elementary spent the morning at Laurel Hill Cemetery cleaning up and placing flags on World War 1 veterans' graves.

A simple message of "Thank You" to the veterans who served our country and thank you for our freedom.

“You get to represent all of the people that died to save this country,” said Roan Adams.

Cross Creek elementary students learned a lot today about the past and history of this country.

Those who fought in many wars overseas all for the protection of everyone back home.

“Some people's bodies weren't ever found, and some people were prisoners in the war, and some people didn't get to live that long in the war,” said Adams.

A history lesson learned outside the classroom placing flags alongside veteran’s graves at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Thomasville.

“I was kind of feeling sad but I was also feeling happy that I got to honor this person,” said Adams.

Adams said he has a different view on veterans day now after recently learning that he had a grandfather who served in World War 1.



“His name is Otis Benjamin,” said Adams.

These young students not only learning about those who lost their life fighting for our country but the heroes that are among us every day as well.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!