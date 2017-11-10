Man arrested, charged for beating mother

Albany police have arrested a man after investigators said he beat up his mother.

Robert Taylor, 23, has now been charged with aggravated assault.

Police arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Radium Springs Thursday afternoon.

Taylor's mother told police he hit her head several times with an object.

Taylor was booked into the Dougherty County Jail.

