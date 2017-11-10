Tift Theatre receives Fox Theatre grant

For the first time ever, Tift Theatre received a grant from the Fox Theater in Atlanta.

About $77,000 will pay to reupholster and repair the seats in the two-story theatre.

Tift Theatre Interim Business Manager Kaylee Stokes said there are 613 seats in the theater.

Stokes said the grant will help preserve the history of the 40-year-old seats on the first floor and the original seats in the balcony.

"We have to try to renovate and keep the seats we have, which I think is very important because these seats are part of this theater. It gives the theatre character," explained Stokes. "So I'm actually very glad that it is part of the grant."

Stokes said they have started to look for companies to do the work.

Stokes hopes to begin renovations by the beginning of the new year.

