22-mile walk raises awareness about veterans lost to suicide

On Saturday morning, a group of people will start a 22-mile trek with a mission, to bring awareness to veterans who have been lost to suicide.

Most of the people taking part in the walk are from Andrew College in Cuthbert, but everyone is invited to participate.

It's part of Mission 22 which is an organization that works to help veterans with post traumatic stress disorder.

The walk will start at 8:00 a.m. at the Pataula Charter Academy campus in Edison.

