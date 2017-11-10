After Irma: South GA cotton crops doing well

Cotton growing that has not been harvested (Source: WALB)

Despite some challenges from the weather, South Georgia's cotton crop is expected to be good overall.

Cotton is the largest row crop in Georgia.

And in Tift County, there are about 20,000 acres devoted to growing it.

That's a yield of 1,000 pounds per acre.

Cotton Agronomist Jared Whitaker said the hot and dry weather in August negatively impacted the cotton crop.

Tropical Storm Irma in September also brought an abundance of rain and wind, causing mild damage.

But now, Whitaker said he's hopeful in this season's harvest.

"Things are good all in all. Guys are having some difficulty in places because the cotton has been blowing around, but all in all, things have been pretty good," said Whitaker.

Whitaker said Thursday's rain also urged cotton farmers to finish harvesting soon. He said many farmers have a goal to finish by Thanksgiving.

