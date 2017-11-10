4 Tifton firefighters get promoted

Firefighters getting recognized at Thursday's city council meeting (Source: The Tifton Gazette)

Four Tifton firefighters have been promoted.

George Cirilo and Tommy Garren were promoted from lieutenant to captain.

John Domagala was promoted from engineer to lieutenant.

And Chris Thomas was promoted from firefighter to engineer.

Recently, three firefighters retired, which allowed the men to move up in rank.

