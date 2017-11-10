Albany woman to host 2nd annual 'Long Sleeve Giveaway'

The items she will be handing out include clothes for infants and toddlers, girls and boys sizes 6 to 14, and clothes for men and women. (Source: WALB)

An Albany woman wants to keep neighbors warm this winter, one coat at a time.

Glenda Davis is hosting the 2nd annual winter 'Long Sleeve Giveaway' this weekend.

The items she will be handing out include clothes for infants and toddlers, girls and boys size 6 to 14, and clothes for men and women.

Davis said last year, more than 50 residents lined up for the giveaway and were very grateful someone took the time to think of them.

"I want to cater to the community. I want to make sure someone, myself, addresses the community by providing them winter clothes and you know stuff to keep them warm with," Davis remarked.

The winter clothing giveaway will take place on Saturday from 7:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the 500 block of South Van Buren Street.

Davis is also accepting new or slightly used worn winter clothes.

For those who would like to make a donation, you can reach Davis at (229) 449-7422.

