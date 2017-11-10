Lee Co. recognizes homegrown talent with new welcome sign

The sign showcases four hometown celebrities including music star Luke Bryant and the former Miss Georgia, Carly Mathis. (Source: WALB)

Crews installed the sign near the intersection of Ledo Road and U.S. 19.

The sign showcases four hometown celebrities including music star Luke Bryant and the former Miss Georgia, Carly Mathis.

There's also talk about placing another one near the intersection of Ledo Road and Nottingham Way.

Lee County commissioners said it's a great way to showcase their homegrown talent.

"We got a county that's promoting a lot of young talent that's come to be known and recognized around the United States, and some around the world, and we're just a good community that recognizes talent," said Co-Manager Mike Sistrunk.

Friday was also the deadline for the 100-acre Mega Recreational Complex.

Lee County officials received one proposal from Leesburg leaders earlier this week.

County commissioners are expected to discuss the proposal at their next meeting on Tuesday night.

