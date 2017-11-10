Wreath laying ceremony has special meaning for Southwest GA veteran

It was the first flagpole wreath ceremony at DWS. (Source: WALB)

Veterans Day is a time to thank the men and women who have served our country, and some South Georgia children did just that in a very simple and moving way on Friday.

At Deerfield Windsor's first ever wreath laying ceremony, students expressed their gratitude.

Deerfield's youngest students filed out of the lower school and gathered around the flagpole.

A patriotic wreath was placed quietly by the flag, a touching scene for one onlooker.

"I was in the United States Army, served in Vietnam, with the 196th Light Infantry Brigade, and I am just thankful to be here. Seventy-nine of my buddies didn't make it home," explained Jim Rogers. "Our job was to find the enemy's radio. And, so we used direction-finding equipment, and with the infantry, went in and located the radios. And wherever the radios were, they were. I am thankful for serving and for doing what I felt was necessary at that time."

Five of Rogers' grandchildren attend Deerfield, two are in the lower school.

The reference displayed by the young children meant a lot to Rogers.

"I am grateful that Deerfield is making the effort to teach the kids to be patriotic. We need more of that. We need the nation coming together, not being divided, so hopefully, a little seed is being planted here to continue that," explained Rogers.

Following the ceremony by the flagpole, the children performed a patriotic medley of songs for the veterans in attendance.

